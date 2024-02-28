    Donate
    Feminism/Gender Kurdistan Vision & Strategy

    Rojava (AANES) | Liberation in Action

    Source: Anark

    This video is a brief inspection of AANES (The Autonomous Administration of Northeast Syria). It is part of a video series wherein I talk about modern day and historical accounts of horizontal and autonomous movements.

    Liberation in Action is a series about a variety of existing and historical examples of anarchism, libertarian socialism, and horizontal structures more generally.
    Resources:
    Communes of Rojava:    • The Communes of Rojava: A Model In So…   https://rojavainformationcenter.org/2… https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Syrian_… https://sites.bu.edu/pardeeatlas/adva… (Citing claims about justice) Kakee, Miran. “Democratic Confederalist Approaches to Addressing …” Taylor and Francis Online, 2018, www.tandfonline.com/doi/pdf/10.1080/10455752.2020.1751222., Pg 31 https://anfenglish.com/rojava-syria/a… https://medyanews.net/a-doctor-in-roj… https://makerojavagreenagain.org/roja…

