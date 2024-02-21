REPORT: Assange’s Final Court Hearing

In this video, we summarize the main points addressed by Assange’s defence council during what may be the final appeal hearing in the case of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. The outcome of this case will determine if Assange can appeal once more before a UK court or if he enters the extradition process. The defence raised several grounds for appeal before two High Court judges. This was the first time the defence team had an opportunity to present their arguments, which countered some aspects of the district judge’s initial ruling.

ABOUT TAYOR HUDAK: Taylor Hudak is an American-Hungarian journalist and covers issues focused on human rights, free speech, press freedom, US foreign policy and corruption. She researches, writes and produces video reports and interviews for acTVism Munich. Taylor earned a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in journalism and mass communication from Kent State University.