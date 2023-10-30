    Donate
    Login
    Activism Canada Globalization Neocolonialism/Imperialism Panama Resources

    Panama Explodes in Protests Against Canadian Copper Mine

    By Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: The Real News Network

    Panama is on fire. Massive protests are rippling across the country. Road blocks. Unions on strike. School classes cancelled. Workers, teachers and indigenous groups are in the streets.

    They’re protesting the government’s approval of a renegotiated contract with a Canadian mining firm for the operation of Central America’s largest open-pit copper mine. They say it’s a threat to the environment and an attack on Panama’s sovereignty.

    Political analysts say the issue is having such an impact, because of the country’s long history of foreign intervention in the country, and particularly the U.S. control over the Panama Canal, which lasted throughout the 20th Century.


    Additional footage from:
    https://www.youtube.com/@sertvpanama
    https://www.youtube.com/@ThePanamaCanal

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

    Donate

    Related Posts

    Donate

    Leave A Reply

    Topic

    Place

    Type

    About

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

    Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

    We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors.  We rely on donors like you to do our work.

    SUPPORT OUR WORK
    ZNetwork: Left News, Analysis, Vision & Strategy

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.