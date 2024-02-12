Our Food System is Killing Us

In this Our Changing Climate climate change video essay, I look at the exploitation fueling our food system. Specifically, I dive into how prison labor has been used to grow and harvest food for cheap. In many cases, incarcerated people are paid very little or no wages for hours of grueling work in the fields. This system of unfree work is complimented by the millions of migrant farmworkers forced into unsafe and exploitative conditions across the United States. Migrant farmworkers are the main source of labor for large-scale vegetable and fruit farms throughout the country, yet due to a long history of racial capitalism, labor protections for the people that are the foundation of our food system are few and far between.

0:00 – Intro

1:08 – Farming in Chains

8:48 – The Blood on Our Food

15:34 – Our Food is Soaked in Blood

