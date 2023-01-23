Nickel & Dimed: How Restaurant Lobbyists Scam Workers to Keep Wages Low

Restaurant workers are being put into food safety courses where the fees then fund the industry’s anti-worker lobbying against minimum wage increases. The National Restaurant Association has raised millions over the years through its ownership of ServSafe, the de facto food-safety training course for the industry.

Teo Reyes, Chief Program Officer at ROC United, breaks down the ServSafe scam and the National Restaurant Associations’ decades-long fight to prevent minimum wage and subminimum wage increases.