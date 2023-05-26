‘Lying Flat’ in China vs ‘Quiet Quitting’ in US: Are Young Workers Checked Out?

The term “quiet quitting” has taken social media by storm in both China and the US and it is particularly favored by the Gen Z in the workplace. How does “quiet quitting”, or “Lying flat” as it is called in China, manifest itself in China and the US, given their different economic systems?

In this episode of Overlap, Ben Becker, editor-in-chief of BreakThrough News is joined by current affairs commentator Kris Yang from China in a discussion on workplace culture in the two countries.

