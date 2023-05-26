    Donate Login
    Interview Libya

    Libyans Caught Between Warring Elites and Foreign Powers

    By , Talia Baroncelli Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: The Analysis News

    Anas El Gomati is the founder and director of the Libyan think tank, the Sadeq Institute. He discusses how so much of Libya’s history has been shaped by European colonial powers and other foreign states meddling in its affairs. On the flip side, E.U. developments and the rise of right-wing populism and racist anti-migrant sentiment cannot be disentangled from what transpires in Libya.

    In light of the ongoing fighting between rival government structures, how can the control of oil resources and state assets shift from elite strongmen to civilian bodies?

