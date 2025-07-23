Lebanon’s Military Intelligence Detains Journalist Reporting on Israeli War Crimes Without Due Process

On Sunday, July 20, Free Palestine TV’s Executive Director, Laith Marouf, attempted to enter south Lebanon for the purpose of covering recent Israeli attacks on a Lebanese border village.

Laith was accompanied by Lebanese journalist Hadi Hoteit, the Producer of Free Palestine TV (FPTV).

At a Lebanese Army checkpoint situated on the outskirts of the village, Lebanese soldiers took Laith Marouf into custody, claiming that Laith needed to rectify a deficiency in his travel documentation.

That was more than 48 hours ago. Since then, no one has been able to contact Laith. Moreover, Laith has not been granted access to a lawyer.

Hadi Hoteit has since learned from knowledgeable sources that Laith has been transferred to the headquarters of Lebanon’s Military Intelligence, and that he is undergoing interrogation there. Under Lebanese law, Lebanon’s Military Intelligence is not required to grant detainees access to a lawyer.

Today, Dimitri Lascaris spoke with Hadi Hoteit about the possible reasons for Laith’s detention.

FPTV has been highly critical of the Lebanese Army for failing to protect Lebanon from Israel’s near-daily attacks, all of which constitute violations of the ceasefire agreement concluded between Israel and Lebanon in 2024.

In addition, FPTV has criticized the Lebanese government, headed by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, for being too deferential to the U.S. and Israeli governments.

Is Laith being persecuted for his critical coverage of the Lebanese Army and Government?

Statement from FPTV Team on the Detention of Laith Marouf:

Laith Marouf, a well-known Canadian-Syrian media activist and journalist, who has advocated for human rights and the liberation of indigenous peoples worldwide for more than 25 years, was detained by the Lebanese Army on the night of July 20th at the entrance of Mais al-Jabal, a Lebanese border village.

‎Laith, the founder and director of FPTV, has spent the last two years documenting the atrocities committed by the Zionist Israeli regime, and reflecting the true feelings of the resilient Lebanese people to the world. Through his unique journalistic work debunking imperialist propaganda, millions around the globe have been able to understand what is truly happening on the ground in Palestine, Syria, and especially in Lebanon, where he has been based for the last seven years.

‎His website, ⁦‪FreePalestine.video‬⁩, is where anyone can learn more about Laith and his small team’s dedicated work over the past two years.

‎Context:

‎Lebanon is a country where media rights and freedom of expression are guaranteed by the Lebanese Constitution. What Laith Marouf was doing lies at the heart of the struggle against misinformation. His clear political views supporting the independence and liberation of Lebanon and all Arab countries from occupation and oppression are well known. He was not involved in internal Lebanese politics, nor affiliated with any Lebanese political party. His work focused solely on resisting continuous Israeli aggression and genocide against our people through journalism and media activism.

‎Hadi was informed by the officers that Laith’s detention was due to a lack of an official permit allowing non-Lebanese citizens to enter areas south of the Litani River, a special security measure adopted by the Lebanese authorities in recent years due to the sensitive situation along the borders.

‎Hadi was also informed that typically, such an issue is resolved through a brief interrogation and information check that lasts 2 to 3 hours, leading to the issuance of a permit and regularization of the person’s status, especially in the case of someone like Laith, who holds valid Lebanese residency and has a clean legal record.

‎It is important to note that this permit-related violation pertains to a specific regulation, and that tens of thousands of foreigners, particularly refugees, are known to lack valid documentation and yet have lived in South Lebanon for over a decade. Moreover, the right to express opinions and conduct journalistic or media work that exposes truth and documents war crimes is a fundamental ethical duty for anyone capable of fulfilling it. Laith has never been accused of violating Lebanese media laws or journalistic ethics. Comparing the absence of a travel permit to the significance of his journalistic work, particularly work related to the collective human struggle for liberation, is illogical and unjust.

‎Update on Laith’s Situation:

‎Laith was interrogated for three hours at the Tebnine Serail alongside his colleague, journalist Hadi Hoteit, who was driving the vehicle. Hadi was released immediately after a senior officer confirmed that all his documentation was in order. He was informed that Laith would be escorted to the South Command of Military Intelligence in Saida to complete formalities and obtain the necessary permit, and that everything was expected to be resolved smoothly. Hadi was told he could pick Laith up from Saida afterward.

‎The last time Laith was seen or contacted was when he entered the SUV with the officers from Tebnine, en route to Saida. Hadi followed them to the Saida base but was denied entry and not allowed to inquire about Laith’s status for several hours. He was not even informed whether Laith was inside or had been moved elsewhere.

‎Later, it was disclosed that Laith had been transferred to the central command of Military Intelligence at the Ministry of Defense complex in Yarzeh, where he is currently undergoing extensive interrogation. His phone and electronic devices were also confiscated.

‎Our Concerns:

‎While we recognize the right of Lebanese authorities to question individuals for national security, the escalation from a simple permit issue to full detention and deep interrogation of a well-known journalist is highly irregular, especially in the absence of any allegations of criminal activity.

‎We are not making accusations. While it is no secret that Syrians in Lebanon have historically faced discrimination, we refrain from assuming that this is the cause in Laith’s case, without clear evidence.

‎However, we strongly urge the Lebanese authorities to:

‎Allow Laith to contact his family and reassure them of his well-being.

‎Disclose the reasons for this prolonged detention and interrogation.

‎Ensure that Laith is treated with dignity and respect as a journalist, not a criminal.

‎Allow him access to his legal counsel and social media accounts.

‎Laith currently faces no charges, and these are his basic rights under Lebanese and international law.

‎Call to Action:

‎To all followers and supporters of Laith and his work worldwide, we urge your immediate support. Share his work using the hashtags ⁦‪#ReleaseLaithMarouf‬⁩ or ⁧‫#أطلقوا_سراح_ليث_معروف‬⁩.

‎We also might need to assemble a legal defense team, so we ask you to contribute by donating through ⁦‪FreePalestine.video‬⁩ to help secure his release as soon as possible.

‎Thank you all for your prayers, your words, and your invaluable support through the ongoing Zionist genocide against the people of our region. It is only through your solidarity that we’ve been able to continue our work without institutional funding, relying entirely on our beloved audience. Together, we will endure this difficult moment, continue to expose Israeli propaganda, and defend the rights and steadfastness of our people.

‎ FPTV Team

To our dear friends and followers,

Laith Marouf has been released from detention by the Lebanese army without any charges or conditions, and he is back at home.

He will have a well-deserved rest and will be discussing details of his detention later tomorrow.

Thank you all for your invaluable efforts, support, and contributions that led to the authorities releasing him after 3 days of detention. This was not only for the safety of Laith, but also for the safety and security of all journalists working in Lebanon and especially in South Lebanon.

FPTV Team

