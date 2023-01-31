    Login
    Economy International Relations Interview Latin America

    Latin America’s New ‘Sur’ Currency Bloc: Regional Integration vs. the Weaponized Dollar

    avatarBy , Rania Khalek , Eugene Puryear Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: Breakthrough News

    Brazil and Argentina announced that they are making plans for creating a new currency for trade in Latin America. The currency, called the “Sur” would create the world’s second-largest currency bloc and aim to “boost regional trade and reduce reliance on the US dollar.” The leaders of the countries will discuss the plans at the seventh summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), hosted by Argentina. Ben Norton, Journalist and Editor of Geopolitical Economy Report, explains how the development of the Sur directly challenges the hegemony of the US dollar as what the CELAC summit means for Latin American integration.

    Related Posts

    Share.
    avatar

    Leave A Reply

    Topic

    Place

    Type

    About

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

    Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

    We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors.  We rely on donors like you to do our work.

    SUPPORT OUR WORK
    ZNetwork: Left News, Analysis, Vision & Strategy

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.