It’s no secret that the U.S. has sent billions in aid to its Ukrainian proxy forces fighting Russia. But according to reports, up to 70% of that aid isn’t making it to the troops. Instead, it’s being pocketed by Ukrainian oligarchs. This revelation comes amid a shift in media portrayal of Ukraine, which was previously depicted as corrupt and dealing with a neo-Nazi problem, but is now praised as a U.S. proxy force against Russia.