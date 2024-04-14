Kidnapping of Jorge Glas: US-Backed Oligarchy in Ecuador Locks Up Its Critics

Mexico has cut all diplomatic ties with Ecuador after Ecuadorian police officers forcibly raided the Mexican Embassy in Quito and detained former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas. Glas had been granted political asylum by Mexico earlier that day amid intensified political persecution against him. Andrés Arauz, former Ecuadorian presidential candidate and a research fellow at the Center for Economic and Policy Research, discusses the brazen violation of Mexican sovereignty and the ongoing political persecution Latin American progressive governments and the former officials of those progressive governments are facing.
