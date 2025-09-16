Journalist Chris Hedges On the Weaponization Of Kirk’s Killing

Journalist Chris Hedges warns that President Trump and his allies are “weaponizing” the shocking assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk to crush dissent.

“We’ve reached a very frightening turning point,” says Hedges. “We’ve already seen an assault on civil liberties, on institutions, universities, the media, that are tasked with maintaining an open society. That will now be accelerated.”

Even though authorities are still trying to determine a motive in the killing, Trump has blamed “radicals on the left” for political violence, and top White House adviser Stephen Miller vowed to dismantle many progressive organizations. Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old accused of shooting Kirk during a college event in Utah last week, grew up in a Republican family, and bullet casings found at the scene were engraved with references to various online and video games memes. Utah’s Republican Governor Spencer Cox has claimed Robinson had “leftist ideology,” but did not share any evidence to support the claim. There has also also been speculation that Robinson may have been influenced by a far-right movement known as Groypers, which is tied to the white nationalist Nick Fuentes and had previously targeted Kirk for harassment.

We turn now to the fallout in the wake of the assassination of the conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The 22-year-old man accused of assassinating Kirk is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday. Tyler Robinson was detained Thursday night after he reportedly confessed to his father, who then reached out to a youth pastor who called the U.S. Marshals. Robinson is reportedly not cooperating with investigators and is being held under special watch in the Salt Lake City jail. Charlie Kirk was fatally shot while speaking at a campus event at Utah Valley University Wednesday. Authorities are still trying to determine a motive in the killing.

Tyler Robinson grew up in a deeply Republican family. Authorities say Robinson engraved messages into bullet casings with references to various online and video game memes. Utah’s Republican Governor Spencer Cox claimed Robinson had “leftist ideology,” but did not share any evidence. There’s also been speculation Robinson may have been influenced by a far-right movement known as Groypers, which is tied to the white nationalist Nick Fuentes. This is Utah Governor Cox speaking Friday.

GOV. SPENCER COX: I hear all the time that words are violence. Words are not violence. Violence is violence. And there is one person responsible for what happened here. And that person is now in custody and will be charged soon and will be held accountable.

AMY GOODMAN: While Utah Governor Spencer Cox said there’s one person responsible for Charlie Kirk’s killing, President Trump sent a very different message when he appeared on Fox News.

AINSLEY EARHARDT: How do we fix this country? How do we come back together?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, I’ll tell you something that’s going to get me in trouble, but I couldn’t care less. The radicals on the right oftentimes are radical because they don’t want to see crime. They don’t want to see crime. … The radicals on the left are the problem, and they’re vicious, and they’re horrible, and they’re politically savvy.

AMY GOODMAN: This weekend, Trump called for Democratic donor George Soros to be jailed. Trump’s top adviser Stephen Miller has also threatened to target and dismantle progressive organizations after Kirk’s killing. Miller was on Fox News Friday.

STEPHEN MILLER: The last message that Charlie Kirk gave to me before he joined his creator in heaven was he said that we have to dismantle and take on the radical left organizations in this country that are fomenting violence. That was the last message that he sent me before that assassin stole him from all of us. And we are going to do that.

AMY GOODMAN: Stephen Miller on Fox News. Supporters of Charlie Kirk have also launched sweeping campaigns to target people for making critical remarks about Kirk after his death. NPR reports at least 21 educators have already been fired, put on administrative leave or placed under investigation by their employers. NBC News reports Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has urged his staff to identify any military members who mocked or condoned the killing of Kirk.

For more, we’re joined here in New York by Chris Hedges, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, former foreign correspondent for The New York Times for over two decades, an award-winning author, a regular columnist for ScheerPost, where his most recent piece is headlined “The Martyrdom of Charlie Kirk.” His most recent book, A Genocide Foretold: Reporting on Survival and Resistance in Occupied Palestine.

Chris, welcome back to Democracy Now!

CHRIS HEDGES: Thanks, Amy.

AMY GOODMAN: Explain your headline and what your concerns are, “The Martyrdom of Charlie Kirk,” about the horrific murder of Kirk.

CHRIS HEDGES: Well, every — you saw his murder weaponized even before the suspect was apprehended, and the, quote-unquote, “radical left” being blamed. So, in every conflict that I covered, martyrs were kind of the lifeblood of violent movements. You hold up the martyr, and any shirking from purging the society through violence of those individuals or groups who are blamed for killing the martyr is a betrayal of the martyr. And that’s — we saw that happen instantly. That’s how Kirk’s casket goes on Air Force Two. He’s awarded the Presidential, you know, Medal of Freedom. The flags are half — I mean, and that’s only accelerated. He comes out of the Christian nationalist movement, which I wrote about about a decade ago in my book American Fascists: The Christian Right and the War on America. It’s a movement I know very well. I’m also a seminary graduate. And I think we’ve reached a very frightening turning point. I think that he will — we’ve already seen an assault on civil liberties, on institutions, universities, the media, that are tasked with maintaining an open society. That will now be accelerated. I don’t take any of this rhetoric lightly.

I look at it as three phases. First, we saw those who protested the genocide attacked as antisemites, although a significant percentage, 20, 30%, were probably Jewish. That was a way to shut down free speech. Then we saw undocumented workers being targeted and demonized as criminals, and all this kind of stuff, as a way to build Trump’s version of the Brownshirts, this rogue paramilitary group ICE, with all of these detention centers. I mean, the budget is now larger than all federal law enforcement agencies combined, ICE. These detention centers are not going to be exclusively for undocumented workers. And now we’re seeing the radical left demonized to shut down individuals and organizations that dissent from our — the rapid consolidation of this police state or authoritarian state.

AMY GOODMAN: I want to go back to President Trump. This is the president speaking in Morristown, New Jersey, on the tarmac Sunday before boarding Air Force One.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, the problem is on the left. If you look at the problem, the problem is on the left. It’s not on the right, like some people like to say, on the right. The problem we have is on the left. And when you look at the agitators, the — you look at the scum that speaks so badly of our country, the American flag burnings all over the place, that’s the left. That’s not the right.

AMY GOODMAN: So, that’s President Trump before there was any evidence revealed, after Utah Governor Cox says, “We have to be very clear: This is the work of one person.” I mean, for example, when Timothy McVeigh blew up the Oklahoma City building and killed over 160 people, people didn’t say they’re going to go after white Christian men. But what about what Trump, what Stephen Miller is doing and saying? They’re going after leftist organizations. They’re going — talking about flag burning.

CHRIS HEDGES: Yeah. When was the last flag burning? I don’t remember one. Well, it’s all fictitious. They’ve already started going after these organizations, but this has given them a green light to lift all constraints. And we’ve seen, you know, a bill, was the Florida — what was the name? Best or Most? — I don’t remember this — in the House, where groups that supposedly provide material support to terrorism can have their citizenship revoked. Remember Tom Cotton, right after 9/11, wanted to prosecute or go after mainstream media organizations — AP, CNN, The New York Times — for using pictures, graphic pictures, from October 7th and from the genocide. So, the process has already begun. Universities, such as Columbia, have already capitulated. And CBS is about to be turned over to a rabid Zionist in Bari Weiss, if everything goes through. We’ve already seen that assault.

But now in the name of the martyr Charlie Kirk, I think that they will carry out activities that will, essentially, in the end — and look to Miller, because he’s the — Stephen Miller is the one who’s kind of organizing all of this, just as he has with the assault on undocumented workers and on immigrants. They will begin to shut down organizations. I’m sure they’re not very happy with Democracy Now! They will — they, essentially, intend to create a closed society, a police state, an authoritarian state, under the rubric with the kind of ideology of what I call Christian fascism. I mean, I label these Christian nationalists as heretics.

AMY GOODMAN: Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale capitalized on Kirk’s death to advocate for a takedown of the red-green —

CHRIS HEDGES: Yeah.

AMY GOODMAN: — alliance of communists and Islamists, who he claims have united to destroy Western civilization. He proposes an app where citizens can upload pictures of crime and homelessness in exchange for property tax rebates?

CHRIS HEDGES: Yeah. Yeah, well, that’s the kind of lunacy. You know, it’s the old, you know, the Vatican and the Masons and the communists, you know, where these subterranean dark groups all come together. The kind of idea that there’s a left, a far-left, radical left alliance with Islam is insane. It’s absurd. But we’ve left the rational universe for one of magical thinking.

AMY GOODMAN: You quote in your piece Elon Musk, who wrote on X, “If they won’t leave us in peace, then our choice is to fight or die.”

CHRIS HEDGES: Yeah, that’s one of the interesting things. All this came out on my Substack, ChrisHedges.Substack.com. So, that’s — I found the quotes — again, remember, this was before the suspect had been apprehended. There was almost a giddiness to it. You know, I’m certainly certain that there were people who were upset about his death, but they, Bannon and others, they — you know, there was almost an excitement about launching — the war has already been launched, but really prosecuting this war on what’s left of our anemic institutions tasked with defending an open society.

AMY GOODMAN: You wrote in your piece, “Kirk’s killing is a harbinger of full-scale social disintegration. His murder has given the movement he represented — grounded in Christian nationalism — a martyr. Martyrs are the lifeblood of violent movements. Any flinching over the use of violence, any talk of compassion or understanding, any effort to mediate or discuss, is a betrayal of the martyr and the cause the martyr died defending.”

CHRIS HEDGES: Yeah. And from the moment he was killed, that was the — essentially, the role that he was given in terms of perpetuating this assault, yeah.

AMY GOODMAN: Can you talk about what happened over the weekend at a vigil for Charlie Kirk in Huntington Beach, California, when the chant broke out, “White man, fight back,” the intersection of white supremacy and Christian nationalism that Charlie Kirk represented? Again, we talk about this as he was horrifically assassinated this past week.

CHRIS HEDGES: Yeah, well, that hypermasculinity is key to the movement. And there’s a great work by, I think, Theweleit called Male Fantasies, where he talks about the importance of hypermasculinity to fascist movements. And Charlie Kirk, you know, very much pushed this. He pushed Trump, for instance. He was one of the — you know, the principal agents of the Trump cult, fostering the Trump cult. And that hypermasculinity is very much part of the Christian right. When I did my book, you would actually see pictures of kind of a very muscular Jesus. They embrace the jihad or the crusade against Muslims, as were, during the wars in Iraq, writing Bible verses on guns and this kind of stuff. But that hypermasculinity is key, and it appeals to disenfranchised white males. I mean, most of the country at this point, especially young people, are disenfranchised, but it plays very well to white males.

AMY GOODMAN: Before we go, you sat here watching Dr. Saqr, who is the head of nursing in Gaza at Nasser Hospital, extremely gaunt.

CHRIS HEDGES: Yeah, yeah.

AMY GOODMAN: Our radio audience couldn’t see that. And you talked with me at the break about, you had been a reporter in Salvador for The New York Times, and who you met there.

CHRIS HEDGES: Not the Times, but — I wasn’t with The New York Times in Salvador, but I was there for five years, and I shared my apartment with one of the founders of Médecins du Monde, Alina Margolis. She was in the Warsaw Ghetto. She was married to Marek Edelman, who was the deputy commander of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. And every story she told me about the Warsaw Ghetto fits at this point with Gaza, including the forced starvation and baiting people in the ghetto to get on the transports by giving them two kilos of bread and marmalade, which is exactly — they’re using food, paltry amounts of food, as a bait to lure starving Palestinians to the south of Gaza and putting them into these concentration camps.

AMY GOODMAN: Chris Hedges, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, award-winning author and activist, a regular columnist for ScheerPost. His most recent piece is headlined “The Martyrdom of Charlie Kirk.” His most recent book, A Genocide Foretold: Reporting on Survival and Resistance in Occupied Palestine.

