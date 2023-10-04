JFK, Nord Stream, Ukraine War & China

In this episode of The Source, we talk with world-renowned economist and best-selling author Jeffrey D. Sachs. First, we take a look at Jeffrey Sachs’ 2014 book on John F. Kennedy titled “To Move the World: JFK’s Quest for Peace” and examine the lessons we can learn from it to achieve peace in Ukraine. We then talk about the various theories that have emerged since the Nord Stream pipeline bombing and which one is most plausible a year later. We also take a look at recent international political developments in the U.S. and Europe when it comes to supporting Ukraine. We examine the significance of recent remarks by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, calling Chinese President Xi Jinping a “dictator.” We conclude the interview by discussing the path that should be taken on the international stage to ensure that humanity moves forward in the 21st century with peace, harmony and security.

