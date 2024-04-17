Iran Doesn’t Want Larger War with Israel But is Ready For It

What is Iran’s military and political strategy now that it has struck back against Israel’s illegal bombing of its embassy, and with another cycle of escalation looming? Israel’s strikes killed over a dozen people, including two Iranian generals, while Iran’s response produced no casualties. Why is Israel escalating? What does global public opinion look like towards the U.S. Empire on one side and the “Axis of Resistance” on the other? What consequences could the U.S. face in the region if Israel strikes again?

Brian Becker is joined by Prof. Mohammad Marandi, an expert on American studies and postcolonial literature who teaches at the University of Tehran.