Inside Yemen’s Capture of Israel’s Galaxy Leader Ship

In November, Yemen’s Ansar Allah captured the Galaxy Leader, a cargo ship owned by Abraham Ungar, an Israeli billionaire with links to Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party. Images of the daring raid went viral, and the ship continues to be in Yemeni hands, with Ansar Allah even opening the ship up as an unlikely tourist attraction. The Galaxy Leader’s staff are still held in Yemen. Western attempts to get the Galaxy Leader back by force and through diplomacy have failed, as Ansar Allah has stuck to their guns, demanding an end to the attack.

Talking with MintPress, it appears that Shamsan considers the United States to be something of a paper tiger. “Today, it seems that America has lost its ability to deter and at the same time sees that the option of force is the most appropriate and what can be used to restore that image,” he said. When asked about the heightened risk of war, Shamsan was adamant that it was not Yemen making the region unsafe, but Western powers. As he told MintPress: “The biggest threat to regional and national security for all Arab countries bordering the Red Sea and in the region is the military presence of the United States and Britain.

Before the recent events, it was the Americans who practiced extortion and were behind ship hijackings, meaning that when America creates justifications and pretexts, it creates an opportunity for itself to be present in the region.”

This short documentary was written and directed by Mnar Adley, founder and director of MintPress and It was produced by Ahmed Qahtan, an independent Yemeni journalist.