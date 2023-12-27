Inside Israel’s Calculated Bombing Of Gaza

In this episode of The Source, we interview independent journalist and economist Dr. Shir Hever on the latest developments surrounding Israel’s war in Gaza. We begin the interview by examining an investigative article published by the independent magazine +972, which reveals based on Israeli military sources how Israel is using artifical intelligence to bomb Gaza. We then discuss Israel’s objectives in Gaza after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared his intention to expel the Palestinians from there. We also assess the significance of the “watered down” resolution passed by the United Nations Security Council on December 23, 2023. We inquire about the risk of a regional war after Israel assassinated a high-ranking Iranian general in Syria. Finally, we look at the laws being introduced in Germany to ban certain speech around the Israel-Palestine issue and the impact they have on civil liberties.
