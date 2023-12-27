    Donate
    Login
    Human Rights Interview Iran Palestine & Israel Politics/Gov Science & Technology Syria War and Peace

    Inside Israel’s Calculated Bombing Of Gaza

    By , Zain Reza Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: acTVism Munich
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pudqpD0ZrU4AcTVism Munich

    In this episode of The Source, we interview independent journalist and economist Dr. Shir Hever on the latest developments surrounding Israel’s war in Gaza. We begin the interview by examining an investigative article published by the independent magazine +972, which reveals based on Israeli military sources how Israel is using artifical intelligence to bomb Gaza. We then discuss Israel’s objectives in Gaza after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared his intention to expel the Palestinians from there. We also assess the significance of the “watered down” resolution passed by the United Nations Security Council on December 23, 2023. We inquire about the risk of a regional war after Israel assassinated a high-ranking Iranian general in Syria. Finally, we look at the laws being introduced in Germany to ban certain speech around the Israel-Palestine issue and the impact they have on civil liberties.

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

    Donate

    Related Posts

    Donate

    Leave A Reply

    Topic

    Place

    Type

    About

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

    Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

    We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors.  We rely on donors like you to do our work.

    SUPPORT OUR WORK
    ZNetwork: Left News, Analysis, Vision & Strategy

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.