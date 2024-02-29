In Gaza Now, It’s Worse Than Ethnic Cleansing 

Ilan Pappé is an Israeli historian and professor at the University of Exeter. Pappé is known for his outspoken views on the Israeli-Palestinian question – drawing both praise and criticism. He’s the author of several books including “The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine”, in which he challenges the traditional Israeli narrative over the establishment of Israel in 1948. In today’s episode, Pappé discusses the dangers of the Zionist ideology and its impact on Israel and Palestine, the historical context of October 7, and his vision for a one-state solution.
