Ilan Pappé: PA Is Not Relevant, Israeli Attack on Rafah Is Imminent

Ilan Pappe, the Israeli historian and author of ‘The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine,’ expressed his view that it would be challenging for Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas to maintain relevance in the eyes of the Israeli government. According to Pappe, Abbas’ perceived role primarily revolves around security coordination in the West Bank to prevent potential uprisings, rather than being consulted on matters concerning Gaza’s post-war scenario. Pappe believes that while Washington may prioritize the inclusion of the PA in post-war arrangements, such a move would be detrimental. He argues that Palestinians would view PA involvement as collaborating with the destruction of Gaza, contrary to their desires. In Pappe’s perspective, the PA lacks a significant role in the ongoing conflict and foreseeable negotiations in the next 15 months. He doubts the effectiveness of strong condemnation from the United States, suggesting that Israeli actions often continue despite such rhetoric. Regarding potential Israeli actions, Pappe anticipates an attack on Rafah but doubts the ease of implementing Israeli plans for handling refugees. He emphasizes the need for a robust international reaction to prevent the escalation of Israeli operations once initiated.

