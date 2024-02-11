    Donate
    Palestine & Israel

    Ilan Pappé: PA Is Not Relevant, Israeli Attack on Rafah Is Imminent

    Source: Al Jazeera

    Ilan Pappe, the Israeli historian and author of ‘The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine,’ expressed his view that it would be challenging for Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas to maintain relevance in the eyes of the Israeli government. According to Pappe, Abbas’ perceived role primarily revolves around security coordination in the West Bank to prevent potential uprisings, rather than being consulted on matters concerning Gaza’s post-war scenario. Pappe believes that while Washington may prioritize the inclusion of the PA in post-war arrangements, such a move would be detrimental. He argues that Palestinians would view PA involvement as collaborating with the destruction of Gaza, contrary to their desires. In Pappe’s perspective, the PA lacks a significant role in the ongoing conflict and foreseeable negotiations in the next 15 months. He doubts the effectiveness of strong condemnation from the United States, suggesting that Israeli actions often continue despite such rhetoric. Regarding potential Israeli actions, Pappe anticipates an attack on Rafah but doubts the ease of implementing Israeli plans for handling refugees. He emphasizes the need for a robust international reaction to prevent the escalation of Israeli operations once initiated.

    Ilan Pappé is an Israeli historian and socialist activist. He is a professor of history at the College of Social Sciences and International Studies at the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom, director of the university's European Centre for Palestine Studies, and co-director of the Exeter Centre for Ethno-Political Studies. He is also the author of the bestselling The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine (Oneworld), A History of Modern Palestine (Cambridge), The Modern Middle East (Routledge), The Israel/Palestine Question (Routledge), The Forgotten Palestinians: A History of the Palestinians in Israel (Yale), The Idea of Israel: A History of Power and Knowledge (Verso) and with Noam Chomsky, Gaza in Crisis: Reflections on Israel's War Against the Palestinians (Penguin). He writes for, among others, the Guardian and the London Review of Books.

