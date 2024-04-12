‘If We Burn’: The Limits of Mass Protest with Vincent Bevins

The 2010s were a decade of revolt. From Athens to Atlanta, Santiago to Seoul, a global wave of protest brought masses of people into confrontation with the status quo, demanding an end to neoliberalism, racism, climate change, and more. Yet despite this upswell of grassroots political activity, little lasting, positive change followed.

What sparked the past decade of mass protest? Why didn’t it result in political transformation? Vincent Bevins, author of ‘If We Burn: The Mass Protest Decade and the Missing Revolution’, joins The Chris Hedges Report for a retrospective on the decade that set the world on fire, and how to adapt its lessons for the challenges ahead.

Studio Production: David Hebden

Post-Production: Adam Coley