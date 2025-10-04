How Zionism and Hindu Nationalism ‘Work TOGETHER’

On this episode of ‘Mehdi Unfiltered,’ Mehdi Hasan speaks to award-winning Indian author Arundhati Roy. In the wake of her global success, Roy says that India tried to trot her out as a symbol of Hindu nationalism. Instead, Roy became one of her country’s most prominent dissidents. “For me… there’s never been a moment where I felt, ‘Oh, I should do this,’ or ‘I should keep quiet’, or ‘I should suck up to so and so,’” she says. Mehdi and Roy discuss what it’s like for her to be a target for Hindu nationalists, India and Kashmir, the parallels between Hindutva and Zionism, Israel’s brutal genocide in Gaza, Donald Trump and the rise of global fascism, and also Roy’s powerful new memoir, ‘Mother Mary Comes to Me.’
