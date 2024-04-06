    Donate
    International Relations War and Peace

    How to Stop WORLD WAR III

    Source: Jacobin

    The original goal of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), according to its first Secretary General, was “to keep the Soviets out, the Americans in, and the Germans down.” Today, the Soviet Union is gone, the United States is dominant, and Germany is de-industrializing. Has NATO achieved its goals? If so, why does it still exist? And why did Fidel Castro call it “the most perfidious instrument of repression known to mankind”?

