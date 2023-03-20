I believe our cities should belong to us. They should be cooperative, co-creative, ecological, and egalitarian spaces, by and for the people. We have so much untapped urban potential just waiting to be explored. Join me as we determine how to build a solarpunk city.
Thanks to @lilbilliam for voicing the skit!
Introduction – 0:00
The Rise of Urbanisation – 3:52
City Planning – 10:01
The Right to the City – 15:48
SKIT – 19:35
Solarpunk City Planning – 21:19
Anarchist Urban Struggles – 31:11
Conclusion – 36:19
Sources & Resources: The Dawn of Everything by Graeber and Wengrow
Seeing Like A State by James C Scott Colin Ward
Housing: an Anarchist Approach Planet of Slums by Mike Davis
Social Ecology and the Right to the City by various
The Limits of the City by Murray Bookchin