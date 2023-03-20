    Login
    How To Build A Solarpunk City

    Source: Andrewism

    I believe our cities should belong to us. They should be cooperative, co-creative, ecological, and egalitarian spaces, by and for the people. We have so much untapped urban potential just waiting to be explored. Join me as we determine how to build a solarpunk city.

    Introduction – 0:00
    The Rise of Urbanisation – 3:52
    City Planning – 10:01
    The Right to the City – 15:48
    SKIT – 19:35
    Solarpunk City Planning – 21:19
    Anarchist Urban Struggles – 31:11
    Conclusion – 36:19

    Sources & Resources: The Dawn of Everything by Graeber and Wengrow
    Seeing Like A State by James C Scott Colin Ward
    Housing: an Anarchist Approach Planet of Slums by Mike Davis
    Social Ecology and the Right to the City by various
    The Limits of the City by Murray Bookchin

    Andrew Sage is an anarchist writer, video producer, and organizer from Trinidad and Tobago. He is the founder of Saint Who and Andrewism. Follow him on Twitter @_saintdrew.

