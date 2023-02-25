    Login
    How The Press Misled The Public About Russiagate

    Veteran New York Times reporter Jeff Gertz dissects the role of the media in concocting a false narrative portraying Trump as a ‘Russian asset’ rather than a homegrown horror.
    By Chris Hedges
    Source: The Real News Network

    Anew four-part investigation for the Columbia Journalism Review by Jeff Gertz examines the role of the media in pushing the “Russiagate” narrative that dominated headlines during the Trump administration. Doubts about the veracity of claims of Russian interference from the FBI and even the CIA were repeatedly ignored and pushed aside by mainstream media outlets in their push to hold the narrative together. Jeff Gertz joins The Chris Hedges Report for a deep dive into the role of the Hillary Clinton campaign and individual press outlets in the media show we’ve come to know as “Russiagate.”

    Jeff Gertz is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who worked as a New York Times reporter for three decades. He spent the last two years investigating the Russiagate claims in preparation for his four-part piece in the Columbia Journalism Review.

