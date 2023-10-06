How Conspiracy Theories Gain Their Power

In Doppelganger, Naomi Klein takes a journey into the uncanny world of anti-vaxxer conspiracy theory and far right propaganda. As she goes through the looking glass, she discovers dark forces bent on warping our politics in their image. What starts as a story of mistaken identity with her namesake Naomi Wolf, soon becomes a parable of how social media and identity transformed a liberal feminist into a gun-toting momfluencer sidekick to Steve Bannon. Ash sat down with Naomi to talk about the perils of personal branding, Barbie’s environmental footprint and the war mentality of the far right.
