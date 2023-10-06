    Donate Login
    How Conspiracy Theories Gain Their Power

    In Doppelganger, Naomi Klein takes a journey into the uncanny world of anti-vaxxer conspiracy theory and far right propaganda. As she goes through the looking glass, she discovers dark forces bent on warping our politics in their image. What starts as a story of mistaken identity with her namesake Naomi Wolf, soon becomes a parable of how social media and identity transformed a liberal feminist into a gun-toting momfluencer sidekick to Steve Bannon. Ash sat down with Naomi to talk about the perils of personal branding, Barbie’s environmental footprint and the war mentality of the far right.

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

    Naomi Klein is an award-winning journalist and New York Times bestselling author. She is Senior Correspondent for The Intercept. In 2018 she was named the inaugural Gloria Steinem Endowed Chair at Rutgers University and is now Honorary Professor of Media and Climate at Rutgers. In September 2021 she joined the University of British Columbia as UBC Professor of Climate Justice (tenured) and co-director of the Centre for Climate Justice.

