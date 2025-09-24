How Activists Forced Ohio to Divest Millions from Israel

Carley Riggins, a Community organizer with the Akron Palestine Solidarity Collective and the Ohio Divest Coalition, joins the show to discuss the “No New Bonds” campaign, a statewide push to force Ohio to stop funneling hundreds of millions into Israel bonds that bankroll occupation, settlement expansion, and the genocide in Gaza. Ohio had more money invested in Israeli bonds than any other state in the country before October 2023. That all changed with the 2024 launch of the campaign, which has won over $11 million in divestments across five counties and counting.
