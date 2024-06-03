Close Menu
    Donate
    Login
    Electoral Politics Politics/Gov

    Honest Government Ad | Democracy

    By Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: The Juice Media

    The Government™ has made an ad about the state of Democracy™, and it’s surprisingly honest and informative. Feat. 🇮🇳 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 🇺🇲 🇿🇦 🇮🇩 🇵🇰 🇮🇷 🇮🇱 🇷🇸 🇲🇽 🇻🇪 🇧🇾 🇷🇺 🇧🇬

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

    Donate

    Related Posts

    Donate

    Leave A Reply

    Topic

    Place

    Type

    About

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

    Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

    We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors.  We rely on donors like you to do our work.

    SUPPORT OUR WORK
    ZNetwork: Left News, Analysis, Vision & Strategy

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Subscribe

    Join the Z Community – receive event invites, announcements, a Weekly Digest, and opportunities to engage.