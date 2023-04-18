    Donate Login
    Activism Art Climate Change Featured Vision & Strategy

    Here’s How We Escape Climate Apocalypse

    By Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: Our Changing Climate

    In this Our Changing Climate climate change video essay, I look at the importance of speculative climate fiction, sci-fi, and utopias for political movements. Specifically, I look at various short stories, films, and books that introduce us to worlds beyond capitalism, that have, in their own way addressed our ecological and climate crisis.

    Help me make more videos like this via Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/OurChangingCl…
    Email List: https://ourchangingclimateocc.substac…

    Timestamps: 0:00

    Intro 1:49

    – Should We Dream of the Future? 5:09

    – Visions of the Future 16:29

    – Building Futures

    Check out other Climate YouTubers:
    Climate in Colour:    / @climateincolour1273   zentouro:    / zentouro   Climate Adam:    / climateadam   Kurtis Baute:    / @scopeofscience   Levi Hildebrand:    / the100lh   Simon Clark:    / simonoxfphys   Sarah Karver:    / @sarahkarver   Climate Town:    / @climatetown   Jack Harries:    / jacksgap   Beckisphere:    / @beckisphere   All About Climate:    / @allaboutclimate   Aime Maggie:    / @aimemaggie   Just Have a Think:    / @justhaveathink   Ankur Shah:    / ankurshah   Planet Proof:    / @planetproofofficial   Future Proof:    / futureprooftv  

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

    Donate

    Related Posts

    Donate

    Leave A Reply

    Topic

    Place

    Type

    About

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

    Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

    We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors.  We rely on donors like you to do our work.

    SUPPORT OUR WORK
    ZNetwork: Left News, Analysis, Vision & Strategy

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.