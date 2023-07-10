    Donate Login
    Climate Change Corporations Featured Resources Vision & Strategy

    Green Energy Is Cheaper…So Why Aren’t We Using It?

    By Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: Second Thought

    Solar energy is cheaper and more abundant than fossil fuels…so why aren’t we making the switch?

    Citations and Further Reading:
    The importance of profit, not price, in renewable energy     https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/…
    The price of solar over time     https://ourworldindata.org/cheap-rene… https://www.lazard.com/research-insig…
    How solar got cheap        • How solar energy …  
    Solar deployment and investment stalling/declining     https://www.iea.org/news/global-solar… https://www.iea.org/articles/energy-t…
    Shell’s conditions     https://reports.shell.com/annual-repo… https://www.spglobal.com/commodityins…    • Royal Dutch Shell…  
    Returns on wind and solar investment     https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/…
    How much fossil giants put into renewables     https://www.sciencedirect.com/science… Solar and wind used for fossil extraction https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl…
    Asset management firms aren’t sustainable     https://capitalaspower.com/wp-content…
    Under capitalism production “is always initiated on the basis of prospective profit.” Shaikh, A., 2016. Capitalism: competition, conflict, crises. Oxford: Oxford University Press Renewables have increasingly narrow margins     https://coalition.irena.org/-/media/F… https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/…
    Fossil Capital, Andreas Malm     https://www.versobooks.com/en-gb/prod… https://geosci.uchicago.edu/~moyer/GE…
    Exploitation, violence in rare earth mineral mining        • The Dark Cost of …  
    Where money goes in renewables     https://direct.mit.edu/glep/article/2… https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/…
    Capitalists hate competition     https://blairfix.github.io/capital_as…
    “Hole in the ground surrounded by guns”     https://economicsfromthetopdown.com/2… https://economicsfromthetopdown.com/2…
    Scarcity and oil prices     https://economicsfromthetopdown.com/2…

    Follow and Support Second Thought! Twitter: https://twitter.com/_SecondThought
    Patreon:     https://patreon.com/secondthought

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

    Donate

    Related Posts

    Donate

    Leave A Reply

    Topic

    Place

    Type

    About

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

    Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

    We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors.  We rely on donors like you to do our work.

    SUPPORT OUR WORK
    ZNetwork: Left News, Analysis, Vision & Strategy

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.