Government Workers’ Union Offers Solution for Debt Ceiling Debacle

Democrats and Republicans remain far apart on raising the U.S. debt ceiling and preventing a catastrophic default on June 1. President Joe Biden met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Monday but the two remain far apart. Republicans want to extract spending cuts from Democrats in exchange for voting to raise the debt ceiling. It’s a battle that has been fought many times in the past.

Meanwhile, unionized government employees are stepping in. The National Association of Government Employees has filed a lawsuit urging Biden to invoke the 14th Amendment and raise the debt ceiling himself. NAGE president David Holway explained that, “This litigation is both an effort to protect our members from illegal furloughs and to correct an unconstitutional statute that frequently creates uncertainty and anxiety for millions of Americans.”