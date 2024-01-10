Global Movement for Palestine Rattles US & Israel

In response to Israel’s US-backed genocide in Gaza, which has killed over 21,500 Palestinians since October 7th, millions around the world have taken to the streets to protest in support of Palestine. As Israel continues to escalate attacks in Gaza, the West Bank, and the wider region, including the recent attack in Beirut, Lebanon, so does the global outcry. Yara Shoufani, an organizer with the Palestinian Youth Movement, explains the rising tide of public pressure on the US and Israeli governments.
ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.Donate