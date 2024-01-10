    Donate
    Login
    Activism Palestine & Israel

    Global Movement for Palestine Rattles US & Israel

    By Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read

    In response to Israel’s US-backed genocide in Gaza, which has killed over 21,500 Palestinians since October 7th, millions around the world have taken to the streets to protest in support of Palestine. As Israel continues to escalate attacks in Gaza, the West Bank, and the wider region, including the recent attack in Beirut, Lebanon, so does the global outcry. Yara Shoufani, an organizer with the Palestinian Youth Movement, explains the rising tide of public pressure on the US and Israeli governments.

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

    Donate

    Related Posts

    Donate

    Leave A Reply

    Topic

    Place

    Type

    About

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

    Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

    We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors.  We rely on donors like you to do our work.

    SUPPORT OUR WORK
    ZNetwork: Left News, Analysis, Vision & Strategy

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.