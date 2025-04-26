Close Menu
    Germany Interview Palestine & Israel

    Germany’s Pro-Israel Left – WTF Are You Doing?

    By , Udi Raz , Johannes Fehr Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: DiEM25

    How did part of the German left end up defending occupation, militarism, and genocide — all in the name of antifascism? In this urgent episode hosted by MERA25 Germany’s Johannes Fehr, we confront the troubling rise of the Anti-Germans — a fringe yet influential current within the German left that offers unconditional support for Israeli state violence, framing any critique as antisemitic. What began as a reckoning with Germany’s historical guilt has morphed into a dangerous ideology that vilifies solidarity with Palestinians and suppresses dissent.

    We’re joined by two courageous voices from the frontlines of resistance: Yuval Gal Cohen, an Israeli anti-Zionist, anti-apartheid activist based in Leipzig, and Jewish activist Udi Raz from the Jewish Voice for Peace in the Middle East. As anti-Zionist Jewish-Israeli activists based in Germany, they expose how memory politics, state power, and imperial alignments have distorted the meaning of antifascism — and what true internationalist resistance looks like today.

    This is not just a German story. It’s about the soul of the left across Europe. It’s about speaking truth to power — no matter where it comes from.

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

