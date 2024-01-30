    Donate
    Login
    Germany Interview Palestine & Israel Politics/Gov War and Peace

    German MP Blasts Europe’s Complicity in Gaza Genocide

    By , Rania Khalek , Eugene Puryear No Comments1 Min Read
    Source: Breakthrough News

    In Germany, 10 MPs have quit the Left Party (Die Linke) due to its increasingly pro-war stance and established a new party called the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW). Defined by a pro-peace policy, BSW emerged in response to the collapse of anti-war positions within the Left with respect to the US-proxy war in Ukraine and the Israeli genocide in Gaza. Sevim Dagdelen, a Bundestag member and one of the founders of BSW, discusses the formation of the Party and the pressing need for a peace-focused political force in Germany.

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

    Donate

    Related Posts

    Donate

    Leave A Reply

    Topic

    Place

    Type

    About

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

    Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

    We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors.  We rely on donors like you to do our work.

    SUPPORT OUR WORK
    ZNetwork: Left News, Analysis, Vision & Strategy

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.