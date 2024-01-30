German MP Blasts Europe’s Complicity in Gaza Genocide

In Germany, 10 MPs have quit the Left Party (Die Linke) due to its increasingly pro-war stance and established a new party called the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW). Defined by a pro-peace policy, BSW emerged in response to the collapse of anti-war positions within the Left with respect to the US-proxy war in Ukraine and the Israeli genocide in Gaza. Sevim Dagdelen, a Bundestag member and one of the founders of BSW, discusses the formation of the Party and the pressing need for a peace-focused political force in Germany.
