    Gaza: An Emergency Webinar with Prof. Joel Beinin

    Source: Peninsula Peace and Justice Center

    A conversation with JOEL BEININ, Donald J. McLachlan Professor of History and Professor of Middle East History, Emeritus, Stanford University

    Recorded October 19, 2023

    For this special, “emergency” webinar, we welcome one of the country’s leading historians on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

    Joel Beinin is the Donald J. McLachlan Professor of History and Professor of Middle East History, Emeritus at Stanford University. Beinin’s research and writing focus on the social and cultural history and political economy of modern Egypt, Palestine, and Israel and on US policy in the Middle East. He has written or edited twelve books. His articles have been published in leading scholarly journals in English and French as well as South Atlantic Quarterly, Socialist Register, Carnegie Papers, The Nation, Le Monde Diplomatique, Middle East Report, and The Los Angeles Review of Books. He has been interviewed on Al-Jazeera TV, BBC radio, Skye TV, Radio France International, Australian and US National Public Radio, and many other TV and radio programs throughout the world as well by the global print media. Paul George, host of the program, has been the Director of Peninsula Peace and Justice Center for 34 years.

    Produced by Peninsula Peace and Justice Center San Francisco Peninsula / Silicon Valley https://peaceandjustice.org

