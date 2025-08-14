Close Menu
    Donate
    Login
    Civil Liberties Featured Palestine & Israel US

    Free Speech and Gaza

    Norman Finkelstein in Conversation with Cornel West and Nadine Strossen
    avatarBy , Cornel West , Norman Finkelstein Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: OR Book

    A challenging debate on cancel culture, free speech, and Gaza with Norman Finkelstein, Cornel West, and Nadine Strossen.

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

    Donate

    Related Posts

    Donate
    avatar

    Nadine Strossen is an American legal scholar and civil liberties activist who served as the president of the American Civil Liberties Union from 1991 to 2008. A liberal feminist, she was the first woman to lead the ACLU.

    Leave A Reply

    Topic

    Place

    Type

    About

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

    Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

    We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors.  We rely on donors like you to do our work.

    SUPPORT OUR WORK
    ZNetwork: Left News, Analysis, Vision & Strategy

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Subscribe

    Join the Z Community – receive event invites, announcements, a Weekly Digest, and opportunities to engage.