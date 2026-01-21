Close Menu
    Canada Law, Crime, & Justice Palestine & Israel Repression

    Fighting the Israel Lobby: Never Retreat, Never Show Weakness

    By Z Video
    Source: REASON2RESIST

    This past weekend, I learned from social media commentary that yet another Zionist complaint has been filed against me with the Law Society of Ontario (LSO).

    I have been a member in good standing of the LSO for more than twenty years.

    Prior to the launch of Israel’s genocide in October 2023, no one had ever filed a complaint against me with the LSO, but since Israel’s genocide began, I have had five complaints filed against me.

    All of those complaints were filed by fanatical zionists and all of them related to my public criticism of Israel and its supporters.

    The first four complaints were dismissed summarily by the LSO. Evidently, those summary dismissals have not deterred the zionists from continuing to harass me with frivolous complaints.

    As a result of the filing of this new complaint, I decided to devote an episode of Reason2Resist to the history of my battles with the Zionist lobby.

    The saga begins in 2016, when I successfully sponsored a Green Party resolution calling on the party to support BDS.

    As I explain in this episode, the overarching lesson from my decade of battles with the lobby is that one must never retreat, and one must never show weakness.

    Dimitri Lascaris is a lawyer, journalist and activist.

