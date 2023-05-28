    Donate Login
    Ecuador Interview

    Ecuador’s President Dissolves National Assembly Triggering Early Elections

    avatarBy , Teri Mattson Z VideoNo Comments2 Mins Read

    GUEST: Author and journalist Joe Emersberger. You can find his work published at CounterPunch, Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting (FAIR), MintPress News and more. Also, be sure to read his book Extraordinary Threat: The US Empire, the Media and Twenty Years of Coup Attempts in Venezuela

    BACKGROUND: Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso dissolved the National Assembly by decree on May 17 bringing forward legislative and presidential elections and heading off an attempt by opposition politicians to impeach him. Opposition politicians wanted to impeach Lasso over accusations he disregarded warnings of embezzlement related to a contract at state-owned oil transportation company Flopec, charges the president denies. A majority of lawmakers had backed a resolution accusing Lasso of allowing the corrupt contract to continue after taking office in 2021, although a congressional oversight committee, which heard testimony from opposition lawmakers, officials, and Lasso’s lawyer, said in its report it did not recommend impeachment. Lasso says the impeachment process – the first against an Ecuadorian president in decades – is politically motivated and has sparked a grave crisis that has threatened democracy. The dissolution was necessary, he said. Citing the crisis and inability to govern, Lasso invoked the constitution’s so-called “two-way death” (Muerte Cruzada) provision, which allows the president to call elections for both his post and the assembly under certain circumstances, including if actions by the legislature are blocking the functioning of government. According to the constitution, he will now remain in office and rule by decree.

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

    Donate

    Related Posts

    Donate
    avatar

    Joe Emersberger was born in 1966 in Windsor, Ontario. He is an engineer and a  member of the UNIFOR trade union. His work has appeared in Telesur English, ZNet and CounterPunch. He is the co-author of Extraordinary Threat: The US Empire, the Media and 20 Years of Coup Attempts in Venezuela, published by Monthly Review.

    Leave A Reply

    Topic

    Place

    Type

    About

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

    Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

    We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors.  We rely on donors like you to do our work.

    SUPPORT OUR WORK
    ZNetwork: Left News, Analysis, Vision & Strategy

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.