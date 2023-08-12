    Donate Login
    Ecuador Featured Interview

    Ecuador: Presidential Candidate Assassinated

    Fernando Villavicencio, who was running for president of Ecuador on an anti-corruption was assassinated in broad daylight on August 9th. Who stands to benefit from the assassination, and what does this mean for the upcoming August 20th presidential election? Joe Emersberger, a long-time analyst of Ecuadoran politics, discusses the situation.
    Joe Emersberger was born in 1966 in Windsor, Ontario. He is an engineer and a  member of the UNIFOR trade union. His work has appeared in Telesur English, ZNet and CounterPunch. He is the co-author of Extraordinary Threat: The US Empire, the Media and 20 Years of Coup Attempts in Venezuela, published by Monthly Review.

