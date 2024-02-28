Ecological Luxury

    Donate
    Source: SRSLY Wrong

    Can we have our cake and eat it too? Can humanity live comfortable, luxurious lives, all while reducing our energy consumption and living within the bounds of ecology? Listen to find out!

    Timestamps:
    0:00 – Warning
    0:38 – Theme Song
    1:26 – Intro
    2:55 – Garbage Advert
    5:42 – Patreon
    8:09 – FALC vs Degrowth
    14:45 – Breakup Texts
    20:35 – Libraries, recycling, time off, bullshit jobs, war
    32:45 – Full Recycling Advert
    34:46 – Human Resources Complaint
    37:18 – Luxury of nature, green cities, fighting climate change, etc
    51:44 – Flora and Fauna Advert
    56:02 – Better for Everyone?
    1:03:11 – Buysworth v Spendsworth – Green capital
    1:10:16 – Energy Transition, Humanitarian Pause, Democracy
    1:23:13 – Fossil Fuel Papa and Solarpunk Boy
    1:27:26 – City Transit Advert
    1:30:55     – Database, participatory, etc,
    1:43:19 – Possibility Watch
    2:00:08 – Automation and Cranks
    2:07:57 – Meeting for a drink down at the crank!
    2:10:34 – Ecological Technology and Jazz
    2:17:22 – Cool Technological Possibilities
    2:40:06 – Library Socialism Advert
    2:43:35 – Spendsworth’s Death Bed
    2:54:50 – Goodbye

    Correction: We make reference to black fly larvae being used as a goat feed. There are potential uses for BFL in milk substitutes for goats but it’s not the most common use. We should have instead referenced feeding chickens.

    Support the show:   / srslywrong  
    Theme song by Spam Risk:     https://spamrisk.bandcamp.com/releases
    Photo Credit:     https://www.flickr.com/photos/3843645… 

