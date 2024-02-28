Ecological Luxury

Can we have our cake and eat it too? Can humanity live comfortable, luxurious lives, all while reducing our energy consumption and living within the bounds of ecology? Listen to find out!

Timestamps:

0:00 – Warning

0:38 – Theme Song

1:26 – Intro

2:55 – Garbage Advert

5:42 – Patreon

8:09 – FALC vs Degrowth

14:45 – Breakup Texts

20:35 – Libraries, recycling, time off, bullshit jobs, war

32:45 – Full Recycling Advert

34:46 – Human Resources Complaint

37:18 – Luxury of nature, green cities, fighting climate change, etc

51:44 – Flora and Fauna Advert

56:02 – Better for Everyone?

1:03:11 – Buysworth v Spendsworth – Green capital

1:10:16 – Energy Transition, Humanitarian Pause, Democracy

1:23:13 – Fossil Fuel Papa and Solarpunk Boy

1:27:26 – City Transit Advert

1:30:55 – Database, participatory, etc,

1:43:19 – Possibility Watch

2:00:08 – Automation and Cranks

2:07:57 – Meeting for a drink down at the crank!

2:10:34 – Ecological Technology and Jazz

2:17:22 – Cool Technological Possibilities

2:40:06 – Library Socialism Advert

2:43:35 – Spendsworth’s Death Bed

2:54:50 – Goodbye

Correction: We make reference to black fly larvae being used as a goat feed. There are potential uses for BFL in milk substitutes for goats but it’s not the most common use. We should have instead referenced feeding chickens.

