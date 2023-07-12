    Donate Login
    Earth’s Greatest Enemy | OFFICIAL TRAILER

    A new film by Abby Martin exposing the world’s biggest polluter: the US military. Earth’s Greatest Enemy is a new documentary film investigating the Pentagon’s catastrophic toll on the planet–from carbon emissions, to toxic dumping, to habitat destruction and more, while highlighting the struggles against it. This will be the first ever piece of media that puts every facet of the Pentagon’s pollution together into one indictment. But funds are needed to complete post-production.

