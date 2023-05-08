Dispatches From The Outlaw Ocean – Episode 4: The Magic Pipe

Accidental oil spills make big news. But every 3 years ships intentionally dump more oil than the Exxon Valdez and BP spills combined.
This episode investigates how some luxury cruise ships routinely use Magic Pipes to get rid of toxic waste below the water line, and how they rarely get caught. We also take a broader look at the history of dumping at sea, the curse of plastic pollution and the sobering ecological consequences of environmental crimes that have only recently come into scientific focus.
Credits:
CREATOR, DIRECTOR, and WRITER
Ian Urbina
VIDEOGRAPHERS
Ed Ou
Fábio Nascimento
Ben C. Solomon
NARRATOR
Ian Urbina
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS
Shannon O’Leary Joy / EarthSense Foundation
Shari Sant Plummer / Code Blue Foundation
Jim Angell / The Paul M. Angell Family Foundation
Jane Kachmer / Fundraiser
Ian Urbina / The Outlaw Ocean Project
Raphaela Morais / The Outlaw Ocean Project
VIDEO/AUDIO POST PRODUCTION
Make Waves
Graphics
MAKE WAVES
ARCHIVE FOOTAGE
British Pathé
National Public Radio (NPR)
BBC
CBS Mornings
Pond5
Buyout Footage
iStock
7News
Adam Becker
CBC News
KKP
SPECIAL THANKS TO:
Make Waves
Sarah Macdonald / Executive Producer
Patricia de Mesquita / Writer|Director|Producer
Leo Gizzi / Producer
