    Dispatches From The Outlaw Ocean – Episode 4: The Magic Pipe

    Source: The Outlaw Ocean Project
    Dispatches From The Outlaw Ocean - Episode 4: The Magic Pipe from Ian Urbina on Vimeo.

    Accidental oil spills make big news. But every 3 years ships intentionally dump more oil than the Exxon Valdez and BP spills combined.

    This episode investigates how some luxury cruise ships routinely use Magic Pipes to get rid of toxic waste below the water line, and how they rarely get caught. We also take a broader look at the history of dumping at sea, the curse of plastic pollution and the sobering ecological consequences of environmental crimes that have only recently come into scientific focus.

    Credits:

    CREATOR, DIRECTOR, and WRITER
    Ian Urbina

    VIDEOGRAPHERS
    Ed Ou
    Fábio Nascimento
    Ben C. Solomon

    NARRATOR
    Ian Urbina

    EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS
    Shannon O’Leary Joy / EarthSense Foundation
    Shari Sant Plummer / Code Blue Foundation
    Jim Angell / The Paul M. Angell Family Foundation
    Jane Kachmer / Fundraiser
    Ian Urbina / The Outlaw Ocean Project
    Raphaela Morais / The Outlaw Ocean Project

    VIDEO/AUDIO POST PRODUCTION
    Make Waves

    Graphics
    MAKE WAVES

    ARCHIVE FOOTAGE
    British Pathé
    National Public Radio (NPR)
    BBC
    CBS Mornings
    Pond5
    Buyout Footage
    iStock
    7News
    Adam Becker
    CBC News
    KKP

    SPECIAL THANKS TO:
    Make Waves
    Sarah Macdonald / Executive Producer
    Patricia de Mesquita / Writer|Director|Producer
    Leo Gizzi / Producer

