    Cop City Crackdown: 61 Face RICO Charges for Opposing Police Militarization

    The Georgia Attorney General’s office charged 61 activists under the state’s racketeering, or RICO, statute, for opposing the construction of the $90 million police militarization facility in Atlanta, which activists call “Cop City.” Keyanna Jones, a ‘Stop Cop City’ organizer with Community Movement Builders, discusses the ongoing state repression on the growing movement.
    Source: Break Through News

