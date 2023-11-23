The systems we created to serve us are failing – but we created them, and that means we can change them. It’s time for a vision for a different world to take shape amid the wreckage. And a proper plan to make it a reality.

Cooperation UK is an idea, a seed, a spark.

We are 9 people with different experiences & skills. But where we’ve come from is less important than what we’re willing to do.

We are going to dedicate the next part of our lives to one thing: building a new society, from the ground up.

We’re starting in Hull this April! Inspired by Cooperation Jackson in Mississippi, we will explore what a true Alternative society looks like, built around 5 pillars: Democracy, Education, Economy, Ecology and Resilience.