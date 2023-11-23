    Donate
    Login
    Featured United Kingdom Vision & Strategy

    Cooperation UK

    By Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: Youtube

    The systems we created to serve us are failing – but we created them, and that means we can change them. It’s time for a vision for a different world to take shape amid the wreckage. And a proper plan to make it a reality.

    Cooperation UK is an idea, a seed, a spark.

    We are 9 people with different experiences & skills. But where we’ve come from is less important than what we’re willing to do.

    We are going to dedicate the next part of our lives to one thing: building a new society, from the ground up.

    We’re starting in Hull this April! Inspired by Cooperation Jackson in Mississippi, we will explore what a true Alternative society looks like, built around 5 pillars: Democracy, Education, Economy, Ecology and Resilience.

    1680693763_screen_shot_2023-04-05_at_12.22.38.png

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

    Donate

    Related Posts

    Donate

    Leave A Reply

    Topic

    Place

    Type

    About

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

    Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

    We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors.  We rely on donors like you to do our work.

    SUPPORT OUR WORK
    ZNetwork: Left News, Analysis, Vision & Strategy

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.