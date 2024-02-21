    Donate
    Colonialism, Occupation & Apartheid: African Countries See “Shared Experiences” with Palestinians

    By , Amy Goodman , Juan Gonzalez Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: Democracy Now!

    Leaders at this year’s African Union summit have condemned Israel’s assault on Gaza and called for its immediate end. Kenyan writer and political analyst Nanjala Nyabola explains the long history of African solidarity with Palestine, continuing with today’s efforts to end the destruction of Gaza. African countries “see really an identical experience between Palestinian occupation and what they have endured under colonization,” says Nyabola. “It’s a question of history. It’s a question of solidarity. It’s a question of shared experiences of all of these systemic types of violence.”

