    Health Interview Labor United Kingdom

    British Nurses Are Struggling to Save NHS From Privatization

    By Ana Vracar
    Source: Peoples Dispatch

    Anthony Johnson of Nurses United UK explains the reasons for the historic strike by nurses in December. He notes that the strike is not just about the cost of living crisis and pay hikes but also about saving the NHS from privatization. He explains how over the decades, successive governments have shrunk the health service, leading to poor working conditions and staff vacancies. He also talks about the impact of the wrecking of the NHS on the British people and health professionals in other parts of the world.

