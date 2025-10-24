Close Menu
    Britain, Gaza, and Middle East Peace

    By , Jasim Al-Azzawi Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: Jasim Azzawi Show

    This interview with former British diplomat Craig Murray covers the Gaza Trump peace plan and the future of the “ceasefire”.

