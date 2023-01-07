Brazil: Hope for the First time in a Very Long Time

Link to Lula’s full inauguration speech, in English
Related Posts
- ‘A Brazil of Hope’ as Leftist Lula Defeats Far-Right Bolsonaro in Presidential Runoff
Brett Wilkins -- October 31, 2022
- “It Brings Hope”: Colombia Inaugurates Leftist Former Guerrilla as Pres. & Afro-Colombian Woman as VP
Amy Goodman -- August 09, 2022
- Lula vs Bolsonaro: Countdown to Brazil’s Elections
Michael Fox -- October 01, 2022
- A Lula Victory in Brazil Could Help Save the Planet
Noam Chomsky --
- Brazil Moves One Step Closer to a Peaceful Transition of Power
Isabela Dias -- December 13, 2022