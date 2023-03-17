    Login
    Biden Wants to Renew the NSA Surveillance Program Exposed by Edward Snowden

    The Biden administration has formally urged Congress to reauthorize Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, the program exposed by Edward Snowden. Section 702 allows the NSA to conduct its unlawful mass surveillance program of Americans' online communications, without requiring a warrant. Kevin Gosztola, managing editor of Shadowproof.com, curator of TheDissenter.org newsletter & co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, discusses how Section 702, continues to operate with very little oversight and why progressives (and Republicans) are not pushing back against the reauthorization.
    By Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: Break Through News

