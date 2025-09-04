Close Menu
    Beyond the Headlines: Novichok’s Lasting Impact 7 Years On

    By Z Video
    Source: Craig Murray's Blog

    Here are Tim Norman, Patrick Henningsen and myself discussing the Skripal charade, at the Beautiful Days Festival near Exeter. At the start 90% of the audience said they believed the official narrative. At the end 80% had changed their mind.

     am particularly proud of this because we were comparatively close to Salisbury and it was mostly an apolitical audience of interested locals.

    I look like I had been sleeping under a hedge for four days. Well, I more or less had. It was a music festival. In a sense convincing so many people, when I could not have looked less like an authority figure, is still more satisfying.

    Tim Norman has a much longer version of his presentation and we shall try to do this together again soon, hopefully actually in Salisbury.  Patrick Henningsen is a journalist of great integrity: he has been consistently interested and engaged in this story.

    I had plans to make a documentary which were put aside during covid. I might try to run a conditional crowdfunder in a little while, where the money is withheld unless enough is collected to deliver the project.

    Attention of course moves on, but the Salisbury lie still features in Starmer’s Russophobic and militaristic rhetoric, and in a sense this story is more important than ever.

