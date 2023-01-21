    Login
    Featured Press Freedom Repression

    Belmarsh Tribunal on Julian Assange, Press Freedom & More

    avatarBy , Srecko Horvat Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: Democracy Now!

    Democracy Now!’s Amy Goodman and Srecko Horvat, the co-founder of DiEM25, chair the tribunal, which is being organized by Progressive International and the Wau Holland Foundation.

    Members of the tribunal include:

    Daniel Ellsberg, Pentagon Papers whistleblower

    Noam Chomsky, linguist and activist

    Jeremy Corbyn, member of U.K. Parliament and founder of the Peace and Justice Project

    John Shipton, father of Julian Assange

    Chip Gibbons, policy director of Defending Rights & Dissent

    Kevin Gosztola, managing editor of Shadowproof

    Margaret Kunstler, civil rights attorney

    Stefania Maurizi, investigative journalist, Il Fatto Quotidiano

    Jesselyn Radack, national security and human rights attorney

    Ben Wizner, lead attorney at ACLU of Edward Snowden

    Renata Ávila, human rights lawyer, technology and society expert

    Jeffrey Sterling, lawyer and former CIA employee

    Steven Donziger, human rights attorney

    Kristinn Hrafnsson, editor-in-chief, WikiLeaks

    Katrina vanden Heuvel, editorial director and publisher, The Nation

    Selay Ghaffar, spokesperson, Solidarity Party of Afghanistan

    Betty Medsger, investigative reporter

    Related Posts

    Share.
    avatar

    Amy Goodman (born April 13, 1957) is an American broadcast journalist, syndicated columnist, investigative reporter, and author. Perhaps most well known as the main host of Democracy Now! since 1996. She is the author of six books, including The Silenced Majority: Stories of Uprisings, Occupations, Resistance, and Hope, and Democracy Now!: Twenty Years Covering the Movements Changing America.

    Leave A Reply

    Topic

    Place

    Type

    About

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

    Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

    We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors.  We rely on donors like you to do our work.

    SUPPORT OUR WORK
    ZNetwork: Left News, Analysis, Vision & Strategy

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.