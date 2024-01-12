As uncomfortable as it may be to find flaws in your home country, wherever that may be, it’s an important part of being an informed citizen. While it’s good to call the US out on individual failures, it’s becoming increasingly important to help people understand that the US *as a whole* is the problem. In this episode, we’ll take a brief stroll through the bloody history of the US empire and answer that age old question…are we the baddies?

Citations and Further Reading:

General info on US crimes and the problems of capitalism:

Washington Bullets – Vijay Prashad

Rogue State – William Blum

Killing Hope – William Blum

Endless Holocausts – Mass Death in the History of the United States Empire – David Michael Smith

The Jakarta Method – Vincent Bevins

School of the Americas: Military Training and Political Violence in the Americas – Lesley Gill

The Triumph of Evil – Austin Murphy Spooks – Jim Hougan

The Capital Order: How Economists Created Austerity and Paved the Way to Fascism – Clara E. Mattei

The Counterrevolution of 1776 – Gerald Horne

Genocide of the Native Americans, Slavery:

An Indigenous People’s History of the United States – Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz American

Holocaust – David Stannard

Trail of Tears: The Rise and Fall of the Cherokee Nation – John Ehle

Hitler’s American Model – James Whitman

Genocide in the Philippines:

https://scholarcommons.scu.edu/cgi/vi… https://webhispania.info/the-forgotte…

A War of Frontier and Empire: The Philippine-American War, 1899-1902 – David J. Silbey

Genocide in Korea:

Blowback Season 3 – https://open.spotify.com/episode/78Bd… https://thefunambulist.net/magazine/a… https://www.liberationnews.org/psl-ed… https://www.nytimes.com/1999/09/30/wo… https://www.thenation.com/article/wor…

War crimes during the Vietnam War:

Kill Anything That Moves: The Real American War in Vietnam – Nick Nurse https://www.ucpress.edu/blog/35354/th… https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-2… https://www.marxists.org/subject/chin…

War crimes during the “War on Terror” Blowback Season 1 – https://open.spotify.com/show/2pibBnP… https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/new…. https://www.hrw.org/news/2023/03/19/t… https://www.ohchr.org/sites/default/f… https://truthout.org/articles/for-20-… https://www.ecchr.eu/en/publication/t… https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abu_Ghr… https://www.npr.org/sections/parallel… https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/20…

Chain of Command – Seymour Hersh

The Ballad of Abu Ghraib – Philip Gourevitch, Errol Morris

Blowback Season 4 – https://open.spotify.com/episode/3PIy…

Cuba and Latin America: Blowback Season 2 – https://blowback.show/Season-2

Open Veins of Latin America – Eduardo Galeano

Cuba and its Neighbors – Arnold August https://www.nytimes.com/2023/09/11/wo…

Chile 1973: The Other 9/11 – David Francois

Palestine:

The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine – Ilan Pappe https://decolonizepalestine.com

Gaza Fights for Freedom – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSa…

Shell Shocked – Mohammed Omer

Apartheid Israel – Sean Jacobs, Jon Soske

On Palestine – Noam Chomsky, Ilan Pappe

Freedom is a Constant Struggle – Angela Davis

Follow and Support Second Thought! Twitter: https://twitter.com/_SecondThought

Patreon: https://patreon.com/secondthought