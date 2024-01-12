    Donate
    Are We The Baddies?

    Source: Second Thought

    As uncomfortable as it may be to find flaws in your home country, wherever that may be, it’s an important part of being an informed citizen. While it’s good to call the US out on individual failures, it’s becoming increasingly important to help people understand that the US *as a whole* is the problem. In this episode, we’ll take a brief stroll through the bloody history of the US empire and answer that age old question…are we the baddies?

